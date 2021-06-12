Loki, the new Marvel Studios series exclusively for Disney Plus, successfully premiered its first chapter. Among the new characters joining the MCU is Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson.

However, the appearance of the office manager of the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA), is inspired by the writer and editor of Marvel Comics, Mark Gruenwald, who passed away in 1996.

Mobius M. Mobius and Mark Gruenwald, the resemblance is undeniable. Photo: Composition / Marvel Comics

Gruenwald was someone important at publishing in the 1980s and early 1990s, since he was the scriptwriter of the Captain America comic and is remembered for being the creator of the US Agent . He was also the editor of several well-known series: Avengers, Iron Man, Thor, among others.

But the reason they were inspired by the image of Gruenwald to create Mobius, is because the creative was the co-creator of the manual The official handbook of the Marvel Universe, book that orders the fictional universe of Marvel, with statistics and curious facts, similar to the concepts that bureaucrats handle at TVA .

Cover of The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe. Photo: Marvel Comics

How and where to watch the Loki series?

The premiere of Loki can be seen online on Disney Plus, a streaming platform where you can find series and movies from Marvel studios. Currently, the subscription per month is € 8.99 in Spain and S / 25.90 in Peru.

How many chapters does the Loki series have?

Loki will have a total of six episodes, which will last between 40 to 50 minutes. Unlike the other programs, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is the first Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus that premieres its chapters every Wednesday.