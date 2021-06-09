Finally it was released Loki, the new series of MCU on Disney +. Here, Tom Hiddleston plays the brother of Thor and god of mischief, in an adventure that will take you through different timelines to try to fix the havoc he has caused by using one of the infinity gems.

As soon as it was available on the streaming service, the opinions of both specialized critics and fans began to arrive, who agree that with Loki, we are facing one of the best series and even one of the best products in the world. MCU.

This is what they are saying about Loki

As is always to be expected with these premieres, fans who have already seen the first episode flooded the networks with their first impressions of Loki. There are very mixed comments directed towards the plot, the revelations and the charisma of Hiddleston on paper, but all with very positive overtones.

For their part, critics have already given their opinion on the new series of Loki on Disney + and they are giving it a lot of good reviews too. Currently has a score of 97% on the page Rotten tomatoes , an average taken from the 74 reviews it has so far.

In the consensus of the first episode we can see that Rotten tomatoes wrote: ‘A fun departure from MCU as we know it, Loki successfully achieves that his star, Tom Hiddleston, go from beloved villain to endearing antihero – with the help of Owen Wilson – with a series that’s as unhinged, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself‘

From what we can see Loki It started very well, hopefully it will stay that way throughout the season, which may be safe since Kevin Feige, President of Marvel studios, recently confirmed that this series will be the one that will have the most impact on the future of the MCU. Don’t forget that a new episode will premiere every Wednesday, so stay tuned for spoilers.

