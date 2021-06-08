Over the years, we have gotten used to seeing The Avengers in different film productions, with which we connect points in time, delivery after delivery. Nevertheless, Marvel studios has shown us how extensive and elegant his universe can be on Disney +. We have an example of this with WandaVision, with which they successfully explored a terrain a little beyond movie theaters.

Now, the attention turns to the foster brother of Thor. ‘The God of Deception’ already has its own series and its story begins on Wednesday, June 9 with the premiere of its first chapter through -of course- Disney Plus. However, in addition to everything that is known about its plot, there are still some doubts such as What do its horns mean?

As reported by Screen Rant, Tom Hiddleston -Loki in fiction- was interviewed by Murphy’s Multiverse, where he gives us a few glimpses about the meaning of the prominent golden antler that characterizes his character.

“People wanted to know about horns. I remember. There was a question about when Loki wears the horns. Why are you wearing them? Is it a ceremonial thing or are they somehow an extension of some emotional intention? Is it particularly malevolent at such times? It was quite interesting that they asked me these questions. Everything will become clear in time, “said the 40-year-old actor.

According to what is shared by specialized media, in the comic, Loki’s crown is used as an Asgardian symbol that represents the hidden power within its bearer. However, we will have to wait what will be the approach that will have in the series.

When and at what time does the first chapter of Loki, the series, premiere in Peru?

The title will have a total of six episodes -for now- and the first of them will be available in our country at 3.00 am, through Disney Plus, on Wednesday June 9, 2021.

What actors are part of Loki, the series?

In addition to Tom Hiddleston, the cast includes Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha, Sophia Di Martino, among others.