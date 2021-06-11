Loki’s death in Avengers: Infinity War was one of the crudest in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite being a villain, the character became one of the most beloved and his followers could not be happier with his return in his own series.

The show, titled Loki, is the third that Marvel Studios has made exclusively for Disney Plus. The first chapter premiered on June 9 and made it clear to us that Loki will face his greatest challenge and seek a new purpose.

What is the Loki series about?

“After collecting the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, Loki is called to appear before the Temporal Variation Authority (AVT), a Kakfian bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space”, is what the official synopsis published by Disney tells us Plus.

How many chapters does the Loki series have?

Loki will have a total of six episodes, which will last between 40 to 50 minutes. Unlike the other programs, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is the first Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus that premieres its chapters every Wednesday.

Loki arrived at Disney Plus in June 2021. Photo: Marvel Studios

How and where to watch the Loki series?

The premiere of Loki can be seen online on Disney Plus, a streaming platform where you can find series and movies from Marvel studios. Currently, the subscription per month is € 8.99 in Spain and S / 25.90 in Peru.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial?

Disney Plus offers a free trial on both the monthly and annual plans. The duration of this is seven days, that is, a whole week in which you can browse the entire catalog of series, films, documentaries and short films that the platform has.