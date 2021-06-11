Since Marvel introduced time travel in Avengers: endgame, the possibility that there is more than one path to the future of the cinematic universe cannot be ignored.

Loki, the new Disney Plus series, has not only given us a glimpse of what What is the AVT (Agency for Temporal Variation), but also introduced several new ‘rules’ that may help explain paradoxes or holes in the plot of the MCU.

Loki and Avengers: endgame

Thanks to an informative video, with Miss Minutes as the protagonist, it is explained that They all have an established path in the Marvel universe, which they must take to avoid ‘destroying’ the sacred timeline.

Knowing this, How did the Avengers travel to the past and not break the multiverse? According to what was seen in the first chapter of Loki, everything was part of the plan of the Guardians of time, and so the TVA did not intervene in said event.

Now, Why didn’t Captain America break the Sacred Time Line? Everything indicates that the rule of ‘destruction’ was not applied at the time that Steve Rogers returned with Peggy Carter.

For the Temporal Variation Agency, the hero did not break any rules, as the branch of the timeline he created was able to coexist with the original. The reason? He was in favor of its preservation and they knew that he was going to restore reality by returning the gems to their exact space and time after being used. The fact that the character was able to return at the end of Avengers: endgame confirms that the TVA never sent its hunters after him and, in one way or another, accepted his fate.

Why is Loki caught by TVA?

As Loki slipped away with the Tesseract, he carried out a violation in the Sacred Timeline, which was branded a Nexus event and turned him into a “variant”. These temporary anomalies must be controlled to avoid a potential multiversal war. In other words, the ‘God of Deception’ theft should never have happened.