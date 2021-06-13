The first chapter of Loki premiered on Wednesday, June 9 with great success among Disney Plus subscribers. The episode was full of references about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since there is even a phrase that could have mentioned the villain of Doctor Strange 2.

The first installment of the series shows a conversation between Loki and Mobius. When Thor’s brother tells the agent that the existence of the TVA it’s a real nightmare , this responds: “That is another department that I will gladly help you burn.”

Nightmare is one of the most powerful villains in Marvel. Photo: Marvel Comics

The Sam Raimi-directed film does not yet have an official synopsis, but Scott Derrickson, who was to handle the film, planned to add Nightmare as the main villain.

Raimi likely changed the script, but kept the character to be the antagonist of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

Nightmare he fits perfectly as the enemy of the ‘Sorcerer Supreme’, since one of his powers is to control reality, making it dark and terrifying. Something similar to what i did Dormammu, the villain from the first movie of Doctor Strange.

How and where to watch the Loki series?

The premiere of Loki can be seen online on Disney Plus, a streaming platform where you can find series and movies from Marvel studios. Currently, the subscription per month is € 8.99 in Spain and S / 25.90 in Peru.

How many chapters does the Loki series have?

Loki will have a total of six episodes, which will last between 40 to 50 minutes. Unlike the other programs, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is the first Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus that premieres its chapters every Wednesday.