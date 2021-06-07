Loki will finally arrive this Wednesday at Disney Plus. This series is one of the most anticipated of the MCU and in it we will closely continue the life of the villain and brother of Thor, after in Avenges: Endgame escape. However, there was an interesting detail: in the most recent preview published in Twitter We are confirmed to be gender-fluid trans.

Loki will become the first person of the MCU in being openly trans. Despite what this decision could have on the public, Disney decided to keep his character true to the comics, in which he can be seen to constantly change genre. According to his father Odin, is both his daughter and his son at the same time.

Loki is also trans in Marvel comics

Loki within the comics of Marvel You can change your physical form at will, this allows you to transition gender with complete freedom. In the series, her female version will be interpreted by Sophia di Martino and his masculine form will continue to be played by Tom Hiddleston.

In the comics, Loki She recognizes herself as both a woman and a man, in her words: ‘Anyway, I am now the goddess of stories, the lunar queen, the magic theater. It’s definitely an improvement. ‘ His own father Odin, rebukes him as follows: ‘Loki, my baby, who is also my son and daughter. Didn’t I tell you? I know you. I know everything you are ‘.

What does it mean to be gender fluid?

Loki is imprisoned at the beginning of the teaser and in his arrest letter he says Sex: Fluid. But what does this mean? That your gender identity is fluid. According to the a Harvard University, gender identity is your personal and proper recognition of your gender (male, female or binary gender). If you are a trans person, it means that your gender does not correspond to what you were assigned at birth.

Loki is a person who was assigned male at birth, but can transition to other genders to freedom (male and female). Your gender is fluid because your sentient gender changes along with your gender expression (clothing, physique, and voice). There are also people who are gender fluid that their sentient gender can transition to more genders, although their gender expression does not change.

If you like anime, video games and more of geek culture, we recommend you read:



