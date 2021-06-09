A few hours after the premiere of Loki, the new Disney Plus series, many fans are with high expectations for what they will see throughout the program. Likewise, some netizens have speculated the possibility of the entry of powerful characters such as Mephisto.

These proposals were reinforced after the launch of one of the previews of the show, where you can see a stained glass window with the image of a demonic creature. Under these doubts, the director of the fiction, Kate herron, clarified for Entertainment Tonight what will happen.

“Honestly, it’s just a super weird coincidence. It really is a reference to Loki, the horns, he was thrown from the sky, that’s what he refers to. Because we shot that much earlier, I think WandaVision was in post production when we shot that scene. I saw all the rumors about Mephisto on the net and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting. But it is not relevant to the themes of our program and it is not a nod to that character, “said the filmmaker.

Let us remember that when it was launched WandaVision, many followers of the franchise created theories about the appearance of the villain within fiction. However, this never happened and director Jac Schaeffer had assured it at the time: “There was never a conscious intention on my part to create false leads about Mephisto because I did not know who he was until I began to give interviews about the series” , ended.

What will we see in Loki?

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency of Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.