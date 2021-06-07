Loki is just hours away from premiering on Disney Plus. However, there are critics who have had exclusive access to the first and second episode of the series and have shared their first impressions.

Through social networks the specialists praised the fiction, especially the performances by Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson , actors who take center stage. Then we leave you with the first reactions of the press men.

Rob Keyes – Screenrant Director

“I’ve seen the first two episodes of Marvel’s Loki and I’m hooked. The first is the setup, but alongside Episode 2, the series brings a bit of Rick and Morty flair (and a new cape) to the MCU. Tom Hiddleston meets his on-screen partner with Owen Wilson’s Mobiusm and them on-screen together is something we should expect to last several seasons ”.

Alex Leadbeater – Screenrant editor

“I watched the first two episodes of Loki and I am intrigued and completely hooked. Lots of exposure in conversations, less narrative drive. It draws heavily on the MCU lore and has an exciting world built on that. The first act of a six-hour movie, I hope it lives up to expectations. “

Steven Weintraub – Collider editor

“The first two episodes of Loki are fantastic. Obviously Tom Hiddleston is still perfect in the role, but I love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we are watching Loki try to figure out what is going on instead of keeping him in control. “

Erik Davis – Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes contributor

“I have watched the first two episodes of Loki and I am loving it so far. It’s a time-traveling detective series that is laying the foundation for the MCU multiverse while also dealing with identity and confrontation of unpleasant truths about ourselves. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s ‘bromance’ is my favorite ”.

Loki – trailer

Loki – where to watch the Marvel series online?

Loki is an exclusive Disney Plus series, so you can only watch the show on that streaming platform.

Loki – release date and time in Latin America

The new Marvel Studios series will premiere on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 through Disney Plus. The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am