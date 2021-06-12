For years, and before the series of Loki, there have been no fan arts what have the Loki Charms. This fictional cereal, which is inspired by the Lucky charms from General Mills, is born from the simple change when it is replaced ‘Lucky’ for ‘Loki’.

We have even seen T-shirts, many of them unauthorized by Marvel or Disney, which show the God of Lies like the classic Irish cereal elf. It is something very common.

Loki Charms, the cereal of the God of Lies

Well now the company that manufactures this cereal will go a step further. The company officially announced a variant of this product, which is known as Loki Charms.

It went on sale on June 9, precisely when it premiered in Disney + the series based on this character played by Tom Hiddleston. You might think that such a product would sell like donuts, and that it would have a large production. But really it’s not so.

General Mills decided to make it an extra limited edition. So much so, that only 3,500 boxes of cereal were made. These can only be purchased from the website MischievouslyDelicious.com, and sales started at 11:00 am ET on June 9. 10:00 am according to Mexico City time.

The price of each of these boxes of Loki Charms It is $ 8 dollars. That is almost $ 159 pesos at the current exchange rate, which is somewhat expensive.

Good luck getting a box of this product

At least the shipping cost is already included. The company, knowing that surely there will be those who seek to monopolize all possible stocks, decided to make the way to buy the cereal a little more complicated.

In order to do so, it is necessary to discover an encryption code that supposedly only a fan can discover. Perhaps the above was devised to prevent someone from using a program or bot to buy more.

It is assumed that the first thousand consumers who guess the code will have early access to the cereal of Loki Charms before the site is open to the general public.

Given the current date, this must have already passed. To promote the release of this presentation of Lucky charms, General Mills published the advance that comes in this note. There we see Loki using a space-time portal to reach the world of Lucky.

Take advantage of the fact that he traveled elsewhere to replace him in the cereal box. This is not the first product that the company creates to promote such a production.

Previously, in April, he released a special edition based on the film by Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which included marshmallows and cornflakes. The packaging was similar to one that went on sale in the 1980s, so more than one longtime fan welcomed this new version.

It seems almost impossible that this cereal from Loki Charms reach Latin America. In fact, it is likely that all the units have already been sold. At least it is possible to enjoy Loki on Disney +, where each new episode premieres on Wednesdays.

