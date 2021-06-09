Loki came to Disney Plus. After the premiere of WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the third Marvel Studios exclusive series was released for the streaming platform.

The first episode serves to introduce the Temporal Variation Authority, the agency founded by the Time Keepers and which controls the various timelines created by mistake.

Spoilers warning.

We remember Avengers and the escape from New York

The chapter, titled A glorious purpose, begins moments after Loki’s escape in Avengers: endgame. Thus, the antihero is transported to the Gobi desert thanks to the Tesseract, but is intercepted by the agents of the Temporal Variation Authority. They quickly submit him and take him to the agency for trial.

Loki in Avengers 2012. Photo: Marvel Studios

The Temporal Variation Authority

Loki is guided through the AVT, where a didactic video reveals that thousands of years ago a multiversal war was fought that almost destroyed reality. Thus, the three Guardians of Time organized all the beings of the universe in a single timeline.

Any person or creature that comes out of it will create a nexus event, which is a timeline that could spiral out of control. In that case, AVT agents arrest the criminal, whom they call a variant, and reestablish the original route of time, eliminating the new reality.

The Temporal Variation Authority. Photo: Marvel Studios

Mobius introduces himself to Loki

After Mobius saves Loki from being eliminated by being guilty of altering reality, the agent reveals his original timeline file to him. At that moment, Thor’s brother sees that he is responsible for the death of his adoptive mother Frigga .

Then, you can see the last moments of his adoptive father Odin, and how he befriends Thor. Finally, appreciate how Thanos murders him in Avengers: endgame. After this revelation, and a failed escape attempt, Mobius tells the antihero that he needs him to capture a variant who is assassinating the AVT agents.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Photo: Marvel Studios

The villain of the series is Loki himself

The villain, who is also a variant of LokiHe traveled to France in 1549 and to Oklahoma in 1858. At the last point, one of the AVT agents notices that there is oil and believes that someone used a time machine to travel to the past and become a millionaire. However, they fall into a trap and are consumed by fire, the episode ends by showing the shadow of the antagonist of the series.