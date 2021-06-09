After Mephisto’s appearance on WandaVision was speculated, it was believed that fans would have learned their lesson. However, a sequence in the first chapter of Loki proves otherwise.

The scene begins in France, in the year 1549, where Mobius M. Mobius is investigating the death of a group of agents of the Temporal Variation Authority, in what appears to be a church.

After inspecting the crime scene a child appears, Mobius approaches him and asks if he knows who murdered his companions, the little boy points to a stained glass window where a demon appears.

“ Don’t worry, that devil is afraid of us. We will take care of it ”, Responds the bureaucrat. That phrase caused thousands of spectators to associate the creature in the stained glass with Mephisto.

However, the theory falls apart when Mobius confesses to Loki that he needs his help to catch his double, who is hunting down the TVA agents.

The stained glass window that would make reference to Mephisto. Photo: Marvel Studios

What’s more, Kate Herron, director of the series, he gave an interview for Entertainment Tonight where he clarified that the scene is not related to Mephisto.

“ It’s honestly just a super weird coincidence. It really is a reference to Loki, the horns, he was thrown from the sky, that’s what he refers to. Because we shot that much earlier, I think WandaVision was in post production when we shot that scene. I saw all the rumors about Mephisto on the net and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting. But it is not relevant to the themes of our show and it is not a nod to that character, ”Herron said.