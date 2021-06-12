Loki, the new Disney Plus series, premiered its first chapter and thousands of people want to know more about the curiosities or connections with other series and movies that fiction left behind.

Among the most commented is the link that has the first installment of the series with WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios production on Disney Plus.

This occurs when Loki arrives at the TVA waiting room and watches a video that explains what the Temporal Variation Agency is and what its purpose is.

During the video, Miss Minutes explains that when a variant generates a new timeline, a Nexus event is created and that if it is not controlled it can “lead to madness” .

This scene connects directly to the Scarlet Witch series, to be precise in its seventh chapter where the advertisement for Nexus antidepressants is presented .

On the other hand, the fact that Miss Minutes talks about the madness that generates a Nexus is a clear reference to the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity.

How and where to watch the Loki series?

The premiere of Loki can be seen online on Disney Plus, a streaming platform where you can find series and movies from Marvel studios. Currently, the subscription per month is € 8.99 in Spain and S / 25.90 in Peru.

How many chapters does the Loki series have?

Loki will have a total of six episodes, which will last between 40 to 50 minutes. Unlike the other programs, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is the first Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus that premieres its chapters every Wednesday.