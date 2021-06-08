Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather they put on a poor show with their most recent fight, and the show was so boring that one of the boxers’ charm was the thing that caught the most attention.

The controversial streamer, appeared in the Hard Rock Stadium from Miami wearing a striking pendant, which you will surely notice if you are a fan of Pokemon.

Logan paul boasted a rare letter from Charizard which, apparently, would have greatly elevated his value after stealing the eyes at the boxing event.

What at first appeared to be a kind of chest badge on the boxer from Ohio, was actually a rare letter from Pokemon whose value exceeds 100 thousand dollars.

This is a card Charizard first edition, rated 10 for its preservation status; that is to say, it is almost like new.

According Logan paulThere are only three of them in the whole world, so consider it a good luck charm.

The letter carried by the now boxer has an approximate value of $ 150 thousand dollars; however, at a press conference he assured that it could already be sold for up to 1 million dollars.

‘It’s a Charizard BGS 10, Charizard first edition. It is one of the 3 in the world. It is my most prized possession. Since I got this grade with a 10, the momentum in my life has been insane. It’s my good luck charm. ‘

Logan pauHe claims his Pokémon card raised in price because he appeared with her at the boxing show against Mayweather, but that is decided by the market, not by him.

Do you think that Charizard is already worth what its owner says?

