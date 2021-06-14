If there is one racing game where you can go on holiday in your own game console, it is the atmospheric one Forza Horizon. Microsoft confirms that the fifth part of the trip will go to Mexico and they are shooting the first trailer on the internet. The typical forza–vibe splashes off the colorful environment and we immediately feel like packing our digital suitcases. Of course goes Forza Horizon 5 another step further than the previous parts.

Xbox Series X

The open-world game is one of the first games on the new Xbox Series X to take full advantage of graphical firepower, including the use of ray tracing. In addition, it is the largest open world in a forzagame so far. Discover jungles, snowy peaks, deserts and urban areas. In total there would be eleven biomes – Minecraft there’s nothing to it.

Just like in the previous part, there are again four seasons that dictate the weather. The seasons change for all players at once. In front of Forza Horizon 5 the weather conditions would be even more extreme than in the previous part. Think of sandstorms, for example. Of course there are a lot of mini-games to play online against or with friends.

Customizing cars

The tuning element of Forza Horizon 5 would have been expanded even further with hundreds of new rims and countless other visual parts. Gift Drop lets you hide barn finds in your friends’ world map. Handy if you forgot a birthday. The Mercedes-AMG One is the protagonist for the new Horizon. Although you might want to choose a different car for combing the jungles.

Release date Forza Horizon 5

The new game is coming to Xbox and Windows 10 machines on November 9, 2021. The new game is part of Xbox Game Pass, which means you can play it for free (or well, you already pay) if you’re a member. Currently you get three months for 1 euro and after that it will cost you 12.99 euros per month. Sounds like a great deal.

trailer Forza Horizon 5