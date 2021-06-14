Singer Svetlana Loboda announced the refusal of the services of producers after the termination of the contract with producer Natella Krapivina. She wrote about this in her Instagram…

“There will be no more producers in my life,” she said.

Loboda added that she does not support the words said by the former producer about the performance of Philip Kirkorov and rapper Dava at the Muz-TV channel awards. “I believe that this form of expression of emotions is not permissible. At the same time, I reserve everyone the right to make mistakes, admit them, correct them, ”she added.

According to the performer, she knows Krapivina well and assumes that she already regrets what happened. The singer also noted that she is grateful to the producer for 11 years of cooperation and regrets her leaving the team. “She was and remains a part of my family. And it will always be like this, ”wrote Loboda.

Earlier, Natella Krapivina in her Telegram channel called the number of Kirkorov and Dava at the awards of the Muz-TV channel “a freak show in its purest form.” She added that “earlier in the Caucasus, such people were dismembered into shashliks.” According to her, show business is increasingly reminiscent of circus freaks.

In response, Philip Kirkorov recorded a video in which he accused Loboda and her team of plagiarizing Beyoncé’s performance. The singer called Natella Krapivina a person of double standards and said that the phrase about barbecue is a threat and discrimination.