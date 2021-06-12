Diego Llorente could barely sleep on Wednesday. The dream had disappeared, the restorative and the one of the Eurocopa. Thousands of things crossed his mind and almost no good, negative and sad thoughts that fueled the frustration of a young man unable to understand what had happened. They told him that he had contracted the virus, just a few hours after knowing the positive of Sergio Busquets, with whom he barely crossed words and few roads in the concentration. «They were difficult moments. I was fine, without symptoms. Missing a date like this was hard. “, has commented this Saturday in the Ciudad de Fútbol de Las Rozas, where he was finally able to return after chaining four negative tests. There were no traces of covid on his body, a false alarm, which was silenced by the applause at the reception organized by his colleagues. “It was one of the most special days of my career,” admitted the center-back.

When they communicated the positive to him, the Madrilenian fell apart. He was evacuated in a medical ambulance and taken to his home in Madrid. The journey, of just a few minutes, was psychological torture for the Leeds defender. «It is difficult to describe. I didn’t know what to think. I barely slept and my head kept spinning. Nor was it a close contact of Busquets. I couldn’t find a reason, an explanation, ”Llorente said, still scared on his body. He sought the support and consolation of his people, amalgamation between pain and the footballer, who came out of the night as best he could. “The first hours were devastating, to see you out of the European Championship for something you do not control.” Science gave him back the box office and a place among those chosen by Luis Enrique.

A trainer whom he appreciates very much and who has always trusted him, even when he could not put his foot down due to a fibula fracture. In 2018, in the Asturian’s first call-up, Diego Llorente was on the list despite his injury. He wanted to get him into the group dynamics so that he became familiar with the rules of the house, which is his again. «I will always be grateful to the coach. It was a rush and it made me forget about the bad time I was going through », he said in reference to that unexpected call. “I try to restore his confidence when he requires me on the field, and also in daily work,” the center-back has slipped, again at the command of the man who remembered him when football forced him to walk on crutches.

“I live in the present”



The defender has sent a message of optimism despite the difficulties that the national team has dealt with. “We see the glass half full”, has responded when asked about the consequences that confinement can have on the preparation of the team. “It has made us stronger as a group.” Llorente took the opportunity to ask for social responsibility with the covid and remember that “this virus is serious. He’s not gone, he’s still here. In addition, he has appealed to young people and invited everyone to get vaccinated to gain ground against the disease. He has not done it yet due to the proximity of the match against Sweden, but the immunization will take place in the next few days.

Formed in the lower categories of Real Madrid, with whom he played two games and made his debut under José Mourinho, Diego Llorente made his way with assignments (Rayo Vallecano) and minutes in Malaga, Real Sociedad and Leeds. The injuries have punished him more than normal, stopping him without stopping him, but he has always gotten up to come back stronger. «I don’t think about the past because I try to live in the present. But if I’m here, it’s because of the people who have been with me through good times and bad: my father, my brother, my wife … They are fundamental supports ». Five years ago he made his senior debut in a friendly against Bosnia-Herezovina and, after staying at the gates of Euro 2016, he is waiting impatiently for the one that is about to start on Monday.