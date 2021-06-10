Berlin (DPA)

Today, Thursday, the Spanish Football Federation announced that defender Diego Llorente had tested negative for the Corona virus, after it had previously been positive.

There were “strong indications” that the 27-year-old’s initial positive test result on Tuesday was false, but the player will be tested on Thursday and Friday.

Llorente left the Spain national team camp for Euro 2020, which is outside Madrid, and entered quarantine after Sergio Busquets tested positive for the Corona virus last Sunday.

Spain will open its European Nations Championship against Sweden in Seville on Monday.

Spain coach Luis Enrique works with players in a parallel training bubble, in anticipation of the outbreak of the epidemic in the initial group of players, in order for the team to be able to play its matches.