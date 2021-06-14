The coronavirus has killed more than 600,000 people in the United States. Although the US is also among the world’s leaders in the field of vaccination, President Biden appealed to Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to get themselves vaccinated. In the Netherlands, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given Malta the green light for travelers. That means there are no more security risks. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog. You can find the previous live blog here.

