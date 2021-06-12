LUKAKU SAYS ‘NO’ TO CHELSEA

In recent weeks, with Inter’s need to make a big sale and Chelsea were looking for a striker, Lukaku’s name was associated with the London club. Finally, Chelsea has opted to make an effort for Haaland and is immersed in trying to convince Borussia at all costs. Lukaku, for his part, has promised love to Inter live. The Belgian international took part in the television program Dilemmas and was asked directly if he prefers to remain at Inter or return to Chelsea. “Inter. In this team I have managed to win, which was a child’s dream. In this team I have been successful, the other one was a fiasco,” he assured for the tranquility of the Lombard board..