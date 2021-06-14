Vice President Cristina Kirchner and Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, They inaugurate this Monday a work at the “Sor María Ludovica” Children’s Hospital, from the city of La Plata, reported official sources.

In the building located at 14th streets between 65 and 66, Kicillof was the first to speak and questioned that “the work had been planned for 2010, began in 2017 and was literally left ‘garpe’ on August 11, 2019” .

“There were others that were practically finished and they did not want to inaugurate. A shame. They did not want to recognize the work that the Cristina government did,” reproached the provincial leader, who pointed directly against the government of Mauricio Macri.

The spokesmen specified that the investment of the work in the Mental Health Pavilion of the pediatric hospital of the Buenos Aires capital amounts to $ 148,605,766.

The new building has a basement of 166 m2, the ground floor of 382 m2, a first level of 457 m2 and a second and third level of 366 m2 each. This adds up to a total covered area of ​​1,761 m2 of new construction equipped with medical gas facilities for hospitalization.

In the basement there is a machine room with a panel area, a cistern, a battery of water heaters; on the ground floor there is a mental health area, which includes offices, individual inpatient rooms and a multipurpose room.

In both levels 1 and 3 there are shared inpatient rooms; on the 2nd floor there is a special hospitalization area and on the roof there is a space to place the equipment for the installation of air conditioning, as well as the reserve tanks.

In 2008, as president, Fernández de Kirchner, toured the expansion and modernization works of the Children’s Hospital, for which an investment was made that amounted to more than 20 million pesos.

Then, in October 2015, the then national senator donated 40,000 euros to the pediatric hospital, product of the judgment that he had won against the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera for publishing false information.

With information from Télam

AFG