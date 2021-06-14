The Wuhan Institute of Virology, the city where Covid is believed to have originated, kept live bats in cages. This is what reveals a video shot inside the structure and broadcast exclusively by Sky News Australia. Images that seem to refute the version of the WHO which had branded the hypothesis of a virus escape from the laboratory as “conspiracy”.





The video, made by the Chinese Academy of Sciences on the occasion of the launch of the new level 4 biosafety laboratory, was recorded in May 2017 and refers to the safety measures implemented in the event of an “accident”. The images show bats kept in a cage at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and a scientist feeding one of the animals a worm.

In the World Health Organization report investigating the origin of the pandemic, there is no mention of bats within the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Only its annex refers to the animals that were housed there. “The animal room in facility P4 can handle a variety of species, including primate work with SARS-CoV-2,” it reads. Therefore, the video not only seems to show that experiments were being conducted, but evidently reopens the debate on the possibility that the coronavirus derives from genetic manipulation and / or an escape from the Wuhan laboratory.

A member of the World Health Organization team investigating the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, zoologist Peter Daszak, said that “it is a conspiracy to suggest that the bats were raised at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” In another tweet, dated December 11, 2020, he stated: “This is a widely held conspiracy theory. They have no dead or alive bats in them. There is no evidence anywhere that this has happened. It is a mistake I hope. be corrected “. This month, Daszak took a partial backtrack, admitting that the Institute may have housed bats and had not made specific requests related to the topic.