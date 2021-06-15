Eduardo Mendieta

Monterrey / 06.15.2021 02:58:38





Mario Alberto Valdez Diaz, 23, who like Javier Eduardo de la Fuente Rodríguez, the two residents of popular neighborhoods, was also registered as a partner of the shell company Grupo Brandon SA de CV, a firm that supplied thousands of tons of poor quality milk powder to the Venezuelan government, has experienced a nightmare for three years to find work.

Before it Valdez Diaz She asked the Ministry of Finance to unfreeze her name in banking institutions in order to find employment and support her 2-year-old baby.

Mario Alberto and his mother Claudia Veronica, they went to MILLENNIUM to tell his story and the problems he has faced for three years and report that today they will file a complaint with the Financial Intelligence Unit Y State Economic, although they already presented it last April before the Orientation and Complaint Center in the municipality of Guadalupe, for identity theft.

“I have a two-year-old boy and I have taken refuge a lot with my mother, who is the one who has taken me forward so to speak. The only thing was to find work as a delivery man, but it really is not a salary that they say will support a Family, right now they pay me with an independent bank card, more than anything, not being able to find a job is frustrating and the financial issue.

“Release metax authorities) even if it is a card to be able to work and give him the future of my son that he deserves, that as a delivery man the truth is very little, one has to fight, spend 9 to 10 hours in the sun to get 600 or 700 pesos, “he said Valdez Diaz.

Yesterday MILLENNIUM published the story of Eduardo de la Fuente Rodríguez, who appears as a partner in the shell company that supplied poor quality milk and overpriced to official stores of the Venezuelan government.

De la Fuente Rodríguez made a call to the Secretary of Finance to unblock the accounts as it causes problems to process a credit or bank card.

For his part, after not finding a job, Mario Alberto, a resident of the Punta Esmeralda Sur neighborhood, in Juárez, told his mother to help her raise money to buy a motorcycle and dedicate herself to delivering fast food through a digital application.

“I was studying Nursing, in fact I left my career to start paying for my son’s expenses, I entered the Seven and an opportunity opened up for me with a good salary, supposedly, and I worked a week.

“They told me that there was a problem because no bank (allowed to deposit) and they could not make a check to my name because they told me that it bounced, total there my salary remained for 15 days,” said the young man.

.

.

.