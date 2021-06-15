There mother of Anna and Olivia speaks after the discovery of one of his little girls, killed by their father in Tenerife and buried at the bottom of the sea. The search for Anna’s body continues, while Olivia’s body was found last Thursday. Beatriz Zimmermann says she knows why Tomas alone left her alive. Because he wanted to see her suffer in not knowing where her stars had gone.

Olivia and Anna Gimeno’s mother, kidnapped in late April from Tenerife by their father, tells in tears:

He committed the most monstrous act of all: killing his own innocent daughters. It hurts my soul not to have been able to save them.

The body of Olivia, the eldest daughter of 6, was found at the bottom of the sea. While that of Anna, 1 year old, is still not found. In all likelihood, it was Tomas, her former partner, who killed them.

In a letter the woman thanked everyone for the effort to find the daughters:

I hope their death was not in vain. Many parents now look at their children differently and value love and everyday moments with them much more. What would I give to comb them again. I would like the laws to be tougher to protect our children and their well-being. They are the future and it is very important that they grow up observing an environment of respect, peace, love and tranquility.

Little girls killed by their father in Tenerife, the words of the mother for the daughters

Mom talks about Olivia and Anna as two angels born to give the world a great lesson, at the cost of their short life.

And I, who am their mother, will fight against these injustices and the well-being of children. For them and for all children.

Then the woman continues:

What hurts me most as a mother is not being able to save them. Tomás devised everything for me to suffer. This was why he left me alive.

Olivia’s body found was a miracle in her opinion, because justice has seen the light again. And now he knows what he did to his little girls.