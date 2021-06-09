The Provincial Court of Madrid considers it proven that Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, better known as Little Nicolás, falsified a DNI for a friend of his to take the Selectivad exam on his behalf in 2012. For this reason, he has been sentenced to one year and nine months in jail.

The Seventh Section of the Madrid Court has also sentenced the friend, identified as Manuel AS, to one year in prison as a necessary cooperator in the same crime, while the police officer accused of falsifying the DNI, Olivia P. R, has received a nine-month fine with a quota of ten euros a day as the author of a crime of falsification of an official document committed by a public official for serious negligence.

The sentence, which has a private vote, is not yet final, since it can be appealed to the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. The court recognizes that the case has been unduly delayed, since it began in 2015 and the order to open the oral trial was issued in 2018, but it was not held until 2021.

It is not the only judicial front open for Gómez Iglesias, who is awaiting a sentence for the trip he made to Ribadeo posing as a link of the Royal House and the Vice Presidency of the Government and has yet to be tried for two other causes. One is the alleged scam of a Toledo businessman posing as a government advisor, for which the Prosecutor’s Office requests six years in prison for him for crimes of usurpation of public functions, falsification of official documents and fraud.