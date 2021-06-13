Lithuania’s border guards intercepted already this year almost four hundred migrants from the Middle East who entered the EU from Belarus without proper papers. Earlier this month Lithuania previously accused Aleksandr Lukashenko’s regime of deliberately letting people through, and the number has been rising ever since.

This week, the Lithuanian border police arrested at least 90 people who made the crossing. The majority come from Iraq. At the beginning of June, Poland also reported that dozens of Syrians and Chechens entered the country this year via the border with Belarus, Bloomberg reports.

Lithuania has already intercepted about five times more illegal migrants from Belarus this year than in all of 2020, when 81 migrants were detained. Although fewer refugees entered the EU last year due to the corona crisis, the Belarus route was not much more popular in previous years: in 2019, border guards picked up 104 illegal migrants, in 2018 only 46. The Lithuanian border police have the Ministry of Finance has now asked for an additional 11.5 million euros to step up security on the 679-kilometer-long border with Belarus.

Belarus has itself to blame for the fact that Lithuania thinks there is deliberate intent. Lukashenko threatened after the most recent European sanctions that he would send drugs and migrants this way. The EU imposed sanctions on Belarus after Minsk forced a Ryanair plane to land at the end of May. Once landed, the dissident journalist Roman Pratasevich (26) and his girlfriend were arrested.