Literature Quiz presenter Richard Osman wrote a detective story that became a hit during the pandemic – According to a writer who worked hard on the working class

Author Richard Osman is honored that he is not malicious on social media. Osman’s daughter even summed up the attitude for cross stitch work: Protect the Brand (take care of your brand). “It’s our family’s insider joke.”

About 1.5 million units of the Thursday murder club, located in a luxury nursing home, have already been sold. Now it also appeared in Finnish. Helsingin Sanomat’s correspondent Annamari Sipilä met Osman in London.

Annamari Sipilä HS 16:00 | Updated 16:31

London In English Richard Osman everything is big. He writes and hosts television’s top-rated quiz shows. He has a million followers on Twitter. And when Osman, 50, wrote his first detective story, it also became super popular.