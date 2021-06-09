Literature Quiz presenter Richard Osman wrote a detective story that became a hit during the pandemic – According to a writer who worked hard on the working class

About 1.5 million units of the Thursday murder club, located in a luxury nursing home, have already been sold. Now it also appeared in Finnish. Helsingin Sanomat’s correspondent Annamari Sipilä met Osman in London.
For subscribers
Annamari Sipilä HS
16:00 | Updated 16:31
London
In English Richard Osman everything is big.
He writes and hosts television’s top-rated quiz shows. He has a million followers on Twitter.
And when Osman, 50, wrote his first detective story, it also became super popular.
Topics related to the article
.
Leave a Reply