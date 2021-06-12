Literature Irene Vallejo wrote a surprising bestseller on the history of books – The future of books is not threatened, she says

Irene Vallejo fell in love with books as a child, and her affection deepened in her research on ancient literature. Now the results have been compiled into a plush Papyrus nonfiction book.

For his own amusement, Spanish historian Irene Vallejo wrote a story about a book about the path of papyrus scrolls on parchment pages and thought it wouldn’t interest anyone. First the personal work conquered his homeland, now the rest of the world.

Many fine storytelling Nonfiction has been born out of a side path or coincidence.

The death of his father drove the British, for example Helen Macdonaldin to study the strange history of chicken hawk farming, which resulted in a personal book on depression and birds H like a hawk (2014).