Faith Mkwesha was born in the colony of Rhodesia and learned as she grew up why society considered her inferior. As a literary scholar in Finland, he expects the debate on colonialism to begin.

On white the women had reddened lips, and the braids of their daughters were tied with lovely bows. It was the year 1978 in Rhodesia, present – day Zimbabwe, and Faith Mkwesha was 12 years old. He lived in Harare and sold vegetables with his grandmother in the city.

