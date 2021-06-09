Listings Physitrack from Wales is organizing a IPO in Finland and Sweden

The company is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s First North marketplace.

Welsh The healthcare SaaS company Physitrack is organizing a IPO in Finland and Sweden and will be listed on the First North marketplace of the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

According to the company, the aim of the IPO and IPO is to open the door to the Nordic market and to diversify the shareholder base.

The acronym Saas comes from English words software as a service. In practice, a SaaS company is a company that offers the acquisition of software as a service.

“The listing is a logical next step in supporting our continued expansion, and First North Premier has proven to be the best listing location for technology-focused entrepreneurial companies in Europe,” CEO and Founder of Physitrack Henrik Molin commented in the press release.

IPOi start today and will be running until june 16. The share exchange at First North in Stockholm is scheduled to begin on June 18th.

Physitrack offers SaaS solutions for healthcare digitization. The service has approximately 89,000 healthcare professionals and registered patient users in more than 180 countries.