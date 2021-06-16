The Euro 2020 match France-Germany on Rai 1 it sensationally wins prime time TV ratings: it thrilled 7,074,000 spectators equal to 31.2% (pre and post overall: 4,376,000 – 20.9%). On Canale 5 – from 9.15 pm to 11.51 pm – New Amsterdam 3 it collected 1,830,000 viewers in front of the video equal to 9% share. On Rai2 the debut of The Cases of Young Miss Fisher it involved 1,047,000 spectators equal to a 4.6% share. On Italy 1 The Hyenas present: Mario Biondo: an inexplicable suicide entertained 1,275,000 spectators with 8.4% (preview from 21.17 to 21.39: 954,000 – 4.2%).

On Rai3 White paper it collected 1,228,000 spectators in front of the video, equal to a 6.3% share (presentation from 21.18 to 21.34: 885,000 – 3.9%). On Network 4 Me Them and Lara totaled an am of 693,000 spectators with a 3.5% share. On La7 The Queen – The queen it recorded 622,000 spectators with a 2.8% share. On Tv8 50 First Kiss Times marks 255,000 spectators with 1.2%. On the Nine The Italian Job garnered 396,000 spectators with 2.8%. On Rai4 Millennium – Men who hate women records .000 viewers with%. On Real Time First Cruise Appointment got .000 viewers with%. The Euro 2020 match on Sky channels France-Germany got 1,189,000 spectators equal to 5.2%.

Listen to TV access prime time on Tuesday 15 June

On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint Estate it records an average of 2,772,000 spectators with a share of 12.8%. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 826,000 spectators with 3.7%. About Italia1 CSI recorded 815,000 spectators with 3.8%. On Rai3 New Heroes it gathers 1,072,000 spectators with 5.5%. A Place in the Sun it gathers 1.689.000 spectators with 7.8%. On Rete4 Italy tonight it gathered 1,075,000 listeners (5.3%), in the first part, and 1,107,000 spectators (4.9%), in the second part. On La7 Half past eight affected 1,334,000 spectators (6.1%). On Tv8 the replica of Guess My Age entertained 367,000 spectators with 1.7%. On the Nove the reply of Deal With It – Stay in the Game garnered 430,000 spectators with 2%. On Real Time Love Island Italy collects .000 viewers with%.

Listen to early evening TV on Tuesday 15 June

On Rai1 Chain Reaction – The Winning Understanding obtained an average audience of 2,479,000 spectators (21.6%) while Chain reaction it collected 3,535,000 spectators (24.2%). On Canale 5 the rerun of Free Fall – Start the Challenge it collected 1,132,000 spectators (10.5%) while Free fall affected 1,842,000 spectators (13.3%). On Rai2 SWAT collected 555,000 spectators (4.2%), NCIS Los Angeles scores 854,000 spectators (4.9%). About Italia1 Open Studio Mag collects 302,000 spectators with 2.4%. CSI got 406,000 viewers (2.5%). On Rai3 the news of TGR they collected 2,081,000 spectators with 13.5%. Blob marks 940,000 spectators with 5.3%. On Rete4 Love storm gathered 855,000 individuals to listen (4.8%). On La7 The Good Wife it thrilled 56,000 spectators (0.5% share), in the first episode, and 92,000 spectators (0.7% share), in the second episode. On Tv8 Four Restaurants collects 247,000 spectators with 1.6%.

Listen to TV in the second evening of Tuesday 15 June

On Rai1 European nights was followed by 1,009,000 spectators with a 10.5% share. On Channel 5 X Style it totaled an average of 537,000 spectators equal to a 5.6% share. On Rai2 Uccio tonight marks 605,000 spectators with 4.2%. Following A piece of Lundini collects 263,000 spectators with 3.2%. On Rai 3 the Tg3 Night Line marks 516,000 spectators with 7.1%. About Italia1 APB it is viewed by 374,000 viewers (9.8%) in the first episode and 318,000 viewers (10.4%) in the second episode. On Network 4 The Unknown was chosen by 212,000 spectators with a 3.6% share. Elizabeth II A Queen’s Life marks 494,000 spectators with 3.9%.