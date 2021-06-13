Yesterday evening, Saturday 12 June 2021, on Rai1 la Belgium-Russia Euro 2020 match it won 4,200,000 spectators equal to 21.9% share. On Canale5 the rerun of The Winner Is it collected 2,028,000 viewers in front of the video with a share of 13%. On Rai2 FBI affected 1,491,000 spectators (7.7%).

About Italia1 Shrek entertained 885,000 spectators (4.6%). On Rai3 Sapiens – One Planet it glued 1,101,000 spectators with 6%. On Rete4 A life totaled an am of 944,000 spectators (5.1%). On La7 Downton Abbey recorded 376,000 spectators with 2.5%. On Tv8 Gone – Disappeared scores 238,000 spectators (1.3%). On the Nine Criminal Madness – The Acid Couple is followed by 308,000 spectators with 1.6%.

Access Prime Time

On Canale5 Strip the News records 2,532,000 spectators (13.5%). About Italia1 CSI past 838,000 spectators (4.6%). On Rai3 What am I doing here affects 646,000 spectators equal to 3.5%. On Rete4 Tonight Italy Weekend it gathered 1,005,000 listeners (5.7%) in the first part and 1,083,000 spectators (5.7%) in the second part. On La7 Half past eight Saturday involved 1,003,000 spectators (5.4%). On Tv8 4 Restaurants is seen by 310,000 spectators equal to 1.7%. On the Nine The Best Brothers of Crozza it collected 183,000 spectators (1%).