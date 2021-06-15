Listen to TV on Monday 14 June

The Euro 2020 match Spain-Sweden wins the ratings on the prime time of Monday 14 June: it thrills 5,673,000 spectators equal to 25%. In the pre and post game overall it registers 3,852,000 users, equal to 18.1%. In second place on Canale 5 the prime time debut of Mr Wrong – Lessons of Love: it gathers 1,971,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to 9.8% share. On Rai2 Hawaii Five O wins the third place: it affects 1.377.000 spectators equal to 5.8% share.

NCIS New Orleans marks 1,073,000 spectators with 4.9%. On Italy 1 Apes Revolution – Planet Of The Apes entertained 737,000 spectators (3.8%). On Rai3 Report it collected 1,895,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to an 8.7% share (presentation from 21.21 to 21.29: 1,523,000 – 6.5%).

To follow – from 11.18 pm to 11.58 pm – Report Plus it garnered 1,207,000 spectators and 9.1%. On Rete4 Fourth Republic totaled an am of 971,000 spectators with 5.9% share. On La7 Julie & Julia it recorded 601,000 spectators with a 2.9% share. On Tv8 Gomorra – The Series marks 352,000 spectators with 1.6%. On the Nine Anna and the King it collected 331,000 spectators with 1.8%. On Rai4 The Wax Mask records 354,000 spectators with 1.6%. On Rai Premium Investigations by Lolita Lobosco got 576,000 spectators with 2.6%. About Iris Elizabeth it collects 456000 spectators with 2.2%. On La5 As You Want Me gets 351,000 viewers with 1.6%. On Sky Sport channels Spain-Sweden it obtained a total of 582,000 spectators and 2.6%.

Listen to TV access prime time on Monday 14 June

On Canale 5 the debut of Paperissima Sprint Estate it records an average of 2,920,000 spectators with a share of 13.3%. On Rai2 TG2 Post got 1.286.000 spectators with 5.6%. About Italia1 CSI recorded 1,026,000 spectators with 4.7%. On Rai3 New Heroes it gathers 1,051,000 spectators with 5.2%. A Place in the Sun collects 1,604,000 spectators with 7.3%. On Rete4 Italy tonight it gathered 1,167,000 listeners (5.6%), in the first part, and 1,152,000 spectators (5.1%), in the second part. On La7 Half past eight affected 1,473,000 spectators (6.6%). On Tv8 the replica of Guess My Age entertained 299,000 spectators with 1.4%. On the Nove the reply of Deal With It – Stay in the Game garnered 426,000 spectators with 1.9%. On Real Time / + 1 Love Island Italy collects 204,000 spectators with 0.9%. On Rai4 Criminal Minds marks 376,000 spectators and 1.7%.

Listen to early evening TV on Monday 14 June

On Rai1 Chain Reaction – The Winning Understanding obtained an average audience of 2,571,000 spectators (21.3%) while Chain reaction it collected 3,671,000 spectators (23.7%). On Canale 5 the rerun of Free Fall – Start the Challenge collected 1,207,000 spectators (10.8%) while Free fall it affected 2,007,000 spectators (13.7%). On Rai2 SWAT collected 695,000 spectators (5.1%), NCIS Los Angeles scores 938,000 spectators (5.1%). About Italia1 Open Studio Mag collects 412,000 spectators with 3.1%. CSI got 527,000 viewers (3%). On Rai3 the news of TGR they collected 2,262,000 spectators with 13.7%. Blob marks 917,000 spectators with 4.9%. On Rete4 Love storm gathered 895,000 individuals to listen (4.8%). On La7 The Good Wife it thrilled 110,000 spectators (1.1% share), in the first episode, and 145,000 spectators (1% share), in the second episode. On Tv8 Four Restaurants collects 204,000 spectators with 1.2%.

Listen to TV in the second evening of Monday 14 June

On Rai1 European nights was followed by 960,000 spectators with a 10.1% share. On Channel 5 The Baker and Beauty it totaled an average of 830,000 spectators equal to a share of 10.2%. On Rai2 The Blacklist marks 651,000 spectators with 4.3%. Fine So collects 227,000 spectators with 2.6%. On Rai 3 the Tg3 Night Line scores 592,000 spectators with 8.1%. About Italia1 Final Destination is seen by 261,000 spectators (4.5%). On Network 4 Barney’s Version was chosen by 146,000 spectators with a 3.7% share. On La7 Lady Henderson Presents it collected 178,000 spectators equal to 2.1%.