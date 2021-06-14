Listen to TV: the Netherlands-Ukraine match was the most watched on Sunday’s prime time with 24% share. Giletti’s “It’s not the Arena” stops in fourth place

Predictably, the 2020 European Championships have captured the attention of Italians this weekend. As for TV ratings last night, the Netherlands-Ukraine match glued 4,940,000 viewers to the screen, thus gaining a 23.95% share.

In second place Canale 5 with ‘Instant Family’ seen by 2,097,000 viewers equal to 10.69% share. Third place was Rai2 which with ‘Delitti in Paradiso’ obtained 1,368,000 viewers and a 6.52% share in the first episode, and 1,250,000 and 6.48% in the second. Just off the podium La7 with ‘Non è L’Arena’ which recorded 1,187,000 viewers with 5.7% in the first part, and 915,000 with 8.8% in the second. On Italia1 ‘A summer at the sea’ totaled 1,020,000 viewers with 5.38% while Rai3 with ‘Kilimangiaro Estate’ won 684,000 viewers and 3.44%. On Retequattro ‘Inconceivable’ was seen by 575,000 viewers equal to 3.03% share, while Nove with ‘Supernanny’ obtained 414,000 viewers and 2% share in the first episode, and 339,000 with 2.6% in the second. . Tv8 closes yesterday’s prime time ranking with ‘Antonino Chef Academy’ which involved 226,000 viewers equal to 1.2% share.

Listen to TV last night: Rai overall conquers prime time

In prime time access, ‘Paperissima Sprint’ on Canale 5 scored 13.83% share and 2,632,000 viewers. In the early evening Canale 5 with ‘Free fall! it totaled 2,090,000 viewers and a 14.9% share, while on Rai1 ‘Con il cuore nel nome di Francesco’ it obtained 1,474,000 viewers and 12%. Overall, the Rai networks conquered the prime time, with 8,043,000 viewers and 39.76% share, the second evening with 3,079,000 and 30.33%, and the whole day with 36.53% share and 3,414,000 viewers.