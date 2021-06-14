Years ago Stephen King He was not so involved in the development of a television series based on one of his novels. It makes sense that I did it with ‘Lisey’s story’, possibly one of his most personal works, published in 2006. With a twilight and dreamlike tone, the Maine writer signs the scripts of the eight episodes that make up the new fiction of Apple TV +, sheltered by JJ Abrams and directed by Pablo Larrain. The serial follows in Lisey’s footsteps (Julianne Moore), Scott Landon’s wife (Clive owen), a Maine writer of recognized success and prestige who, we do not know very well why, has passed away. Two years have passed since the author’s disappearance, a clear transcript of King himself – there are the more or less veiled references to titles such as ‘The Store’, ‘Misery’, ‘Hex’, ‘The Shining’ or ‘IT’ – , and Lisey remains mired in grief and loss. Every corner of the huge house where she spends her days, the pool with the black water, reflect that neglect and boredom in which a woman finds herself immersed who little by little, through a posthumous game of clues that apparently the writer left, he will go on remembering aspects of life that he thought were forgotten.

And, despite being Lisey the vibrant protagonist of fiction, it is the mystery that surrounds the enigmatic Scott that inevitably captures the viewer. Here King develops interesting ideas about creative force, success and fame and how these can change those who get it, but also about the obsession, embodied here in two characters, a university professor and a redneck, fanatical followers of the author, bent on obtaining Scott’s unpublished and unfinished manuscripts, which Lisey keeps in the cabin where the writer carried out much of his work. It is the most earthly plot of fiction, because the other delves into the isolation between Lisey and her two sisters, Amanda (Joan Allen) and Darla (Jennifer jason leigh). With both Scott seemed to get along in a fable, but between the three there is hardly any connection. Amanda has tried to commit suicide on several occasions and seems to be gone, in a catatonic state from which she cannot get out, while Darla seems to be the only one who cares for her.

Dane DeHaan plays the haunting Jim Dooley.

Slowly but steadily, fiction gradually reveals its secrets, creating an atmosphere of mystery and suspense, with a magical component, to talk about love, madness, grief, illness or guilt. The exquisite and careful photography of Darius khondji and the music of Clark they continue that audiovisual path that has become the hallmark of Apple TV +. Alien to the strategy followed by its competitors of cramming the services with hundreds of projects, Tim Cook’s platform chooses each new production with care and dedication. Hence, visually they are a step above what is usually seen in video on demand services. Although the stories are not always so careful – see ‘The Mosquito Coast’ -.

This is not the case of ‘Lisey’s Story’, an intriguing tale with a fragmentary narrative, which often jumps back in time to unravel its mysteries, and with excellent performances in which Julianne Moore and Joan Allen stand out as the deranged older sister.

The first three episodes of ‘Lisey’s Story’ are available on Apple TV +. The series is being discovered by chapter per week.