The Mayor’s Office of Lisbon handed over to the Russian Embassy in Portugal the personal data of the organizers of the action in support of the FBK founder (recognized as an extremist organization and included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. This was reported by the Portuguese newspaper Expresso.

As it became known, the organizers of the action were three people with dual citizenship – Russian and Portuguese. They asked the Lisbon City Council to allow them to hold a rally and in the course of this gave their personal data, including addresses and phone numbers, RBC reports, citing the Spanish newspaper Publico and other Portuguese media outlets.

However, the mayor’s office transmitted information not only to the local police, but also to the Russian embassy, ​​as well as the Russian Foreign Ministry. Later, the city council of Lisbon acknowledged the fact of the transfer of data. They said that they followed the standard procedure, but in this case they recognized their actions as erroneous. Lisbon Mayor Fernando Medina made a public apology to the organizers of the rally.

The head of FBK Aleksey Navalny is currently in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, where he is serving a sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, the blogger was arrested at Sheremetyevo airport upon returning from Germany. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court overturned Navalny’s suspended sentence for violating the terms of the probation period. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. In the colony, according to the decision of the Moscow City Court of February 20, he will stay for 2.5 years.