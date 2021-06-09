The Argentine National Team left Barranquilla with a very big fight. It is that he was a minute away from taking the three points, after Miguel Borja headed the goal and stamped the 2-2 at the Metropolitan Stadium. “Unfortunately we came back with a point when we deserved all three”Lionel Scaloni expressed resigned in the press conference after the match against Colombia.

And the coach deepened the regret: “Argentina always dominates the game, sometimes in a more vertical way. But always with the idea of ​​being protagonists. And if we look at each match in the qualifying rounds, we will realize that we deserved to win, but in football, merits do not count. ” “The 94 and a half minutes were perfect”.

Right away, he protected his players: “My players have made a huge effort. They are the first to want things to go well. “ And speaking of the effort, Scaloni commented: “We had a lot of complications to put together the team. There were players who we knew that they weren’t going to be able to play the whole game because they came from injuries. We now hope to get everyone back. “

For his part, Rodrigo De Paul also lamented the draw. “I think we had the opportunities. They have a great goalkeeper. We are not happy with the draw because we have the idea of ​​being protagonists in all fields “, said the midfielder. However, beyond the anger over the final result, the Udinese footballer from Italy expressed:”The sensations are good. Unfortunately in the last play they tied us, but the balance is positive. We face a great rival. “

Another of the players who spoke was Emiliano Martinez. The goalkeeper raised concerns about the heavy fall he had after the shock that Yerry Mina, Colombia’s central marker, gave him. The Argentine goalkeeper had to leave the field with a neck brace and was transferred to the Portoazul clinic in Barranquilla. There they did studies to him by precaution and they gave well. “I’m better, it was a hard blow. The doctors did their job. Obviously I wanted to continue playing, but they had to take me out because I lost consciousness, “Martinez said.

Look also