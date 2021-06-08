The track In The End of the American rock band Linkin Park has received over 1 billion streams on the Spotify streaming platform. This was announced on Tuesday, June 8, by the agency. InterMedia…

The musicians released the track in 2000, it was included in the album Hybrid Theory. The track In The End was the first nu metal song to topped the US Modern Rock chart, while peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, writes NSN…

According to vocalist Mike Shinoda, the members of Linkin Park knew that this would be a “special” song, but no one expected such a success.

According to Shinoda, the lead singer of the band Chester Bennington (who committed suicide in 2017) insisted that he did not understand the song In The End, and that he didn’t like it.

In the summer of last year, the video for the song In The End gained a billion views on Youtube.

The most popular performer on Spotify is still Canadian rapper Drake – users have listened to his tracks more than 50 billion times, the website writes. 360tv.ru…

On December 2, 2020, the streaming service Spotify summed up the rating of the musical preferences of Russian users. The first place among the best performers of the year was taken by kizaru. Morgenstern, Scryptonite, LSP and Boulevard Depo settled behind him in the ranking. The data collection was carried out by the Spotify service from the moment it was launched in Russia on July 15, 2020 to November 2020.