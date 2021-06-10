A man died in the University Hospital Leipzig (UKL) after an Astrazeneca vaccination. The clinic assumes a connection with the vaccination, as the media report.

Leipzig – At the Leipzig University Hospital, a man apparently died of the consequences of a cerebral vein thrombosis (so-called sinus thrombosis). The man had previously been vaccinated against Corona with Astrazeneca. That reports the Leipziger Volkszeitung.

The man was therefore in his late 40s – the exact age was initially not disclosed. According to a clinic spokeswoman, the laboratory results have so far indicated a “connection with the previous vaccination”. However, the investigations are not yet complete. The case has now been sent to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) for review.

In Germany, the prioritization for the corona vaccine Astrazeneca was lifted in May. The vaccine Vaxzevria is currently being used in doctors’ offices. All adults can be vaccinated with it. Various vaccines against corona are currently approved in Germany.

Astrazeneca vaccine: That’s why Stiko changed its recommendation

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends the Astrazeneca vaccine primarily for people over 60 years of age (recommendation since April 1, 2021). “Younger patients can only be vaccinated with Vaxzevria from Astrazeneca if they decide to do so together with the vaccinating doctor and with an individual risk analysis after careful explanation”, it says on the website infektionsschutz.de.

The recommendation was changed after cases of cerebral vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism were observed. The death of a nurse in Austria in March 2021 after an Astrazeneca vaccination was the first to hit the headlines. Especially since her colleague also had to be treated in hospital with a pulmonary embolism. In Germany, too, deaths related to Astrazeneca vaccinations were reported. The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) was reported to have received around 8.5 million vaccine doses by May 25, 94 cases of TTS in Germany, 17 people died. Two thirds of those affected are younger than 60. Now there is apparently another case. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA