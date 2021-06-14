Who hopes for a new season Gooische Women or a remake of Love Letters better get the old video tapes or DVDs out of the dust, because they won’t be there. That’s what presenter and actress Linda de Mol says in Bridget Maasland’s podcast. “It’s nice to remember something like that, but it’s too dated to revive it.”











Love Letters was an absolute hit with the Tros between 1990 and 2005. Many viewers have warm memories of Linda de Mol’s wedding show, but she is not so keen on a comeback of the program. You no longer have to give shows from the eighties and nineties in a new jacket, says De Mol in the podcast chick chat. ,,Love Letters was also kind of revolutionary at the time, because there was so much emotion involved.” Now emo TV is a regular feature on the tube, so something like Love Letters ‘feel dated quickly’, she thinks.

“I think with everything: I don’t know if that would still work. It’s also been tried many times, hasn’t it? Two attempts have been made to Love Letters to put it back on the tube in a slightly different jacket. Winston Gerschtanowitz has done a similar program and Chantal Janzen and Wendy van Dijk have done a program together that also contains many elements of Love Letters including even that cake I think. Both failed, so sometimes you have to think: that was then,” says De Mol about Mol Let’s Get Married and Janzen & Van Dijk.



Sometimes such an old show in a new jacket succeeds, De Mol admits. ,,The funny thing is that Which of the three it does very well again, so that is an example of a program that has warmed up and is liked again, apparently. I personally don’t like doing something you’ve already done.”

De Mol therefore prefers to leave old successes for what they are. ,, I am also sometimes said to: oh, why don’t you go again Gooische Women to do? Then I think: we are all a lot older now and that was a lot of fun then, but we did it for five seasons and I prefer to make new things.”

