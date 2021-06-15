The direct of Limited Run Games held just recently has seen some interesting reveal, such as River City Girls 2, but there was no shortage of space to announce the upcoming retail edition games. The titles in question are well 29:

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5)

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (Switch, PS4)

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4)

Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (Turbo Duo)

Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4)

DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle (Switch)

DUSK (Switch)

Ghoul Patrol (Switch, PS4, SNES)

Going Under (Switch, PS4)

Haven (Switch, PS4, PS5)

Huntdown: Collector’s Edition (Switch, PS4)

One Step From Eden (Switch, PS4)

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

Republique: Anniversary Edition (Switch, PS4, PSVR)

RetroMania Wrestling (Switch, PS4)

River City Girls (PS5)

River City Girls Zero (Switch)

River City Girls 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5)

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse (Switch)

Shantae (PS4, PS5)

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (PS5)

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (PS5)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Shantae and the Seven Sirens (PS5)

SkateBIRD (Switch)

Strife (Switch)

SUPERHOT (Switch, PS4)

The TakeOver (Switch, PS4)

Zombies Ate My Neighbors (Switch, PS4, SNES, MD)

Which of these are you interested in purchasing to enrich your collection? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Limited Run Games Street Gematsu