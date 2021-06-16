1.4 million citizens on the polling stations took care of our votes, without any payment. For the 10th time, the INE organizes elections that adhere to the rules of the democratic game, and shields itself from the workers’ attempt to eliminate it. 52% of the 93 million citizens with credentials complied by voting (44% in Gto). The plurality of ideas and voices will be better represented in the Chamber of Deputies. The ruling coalition loses its artificial and illegal “qualified” majority of more than 2/3 (333) of the 500 deputies. It will not be able to modify the Constitution or disappear autonomous bodies with the degenerates Verde and PT. Middle classes collect bills from AMLO, Sheinbaum and Ebrard, in the metropolitan area of ​​Cdmx, for criminal negligence in the Metro and impoverishment. Also in capitals of states and large cities of the country. Day in peace for the most part. They are lights of the electoral system for producing its 3 functions: legitimacy, representativeness and governance. The rule of law has been strengthened so that impulses of power do not destroy freedoms.

Wheat and tares. Because there are shadows. Actors who did not respect the rules of the democratic game: 1st, President López, who had the INE under siege, brazenly intervened, despite repeated reprimands from the referee, and continues to divide. 2nd, organized crime, congratulated by the president, despite infecting the electoral process with the greatest political violence in our history. It is incompatible in democracy: it assassinated a hundred candidates and party leaders, kidnapped, resigned and imposed candidates, financed campaigns, bought votes (images circulate). The INE registered 6 thousand incidents, for 163 thousand polls, including paid campaign of the Green on the same day again: it must lose its registration (“green scam” has already come out). In San Luis Potosí, a criminal from Verde “won” the governorship, already incarcerated and investigated again. In Sinaloa, drug traffickers stole ballot boxes and kidnapped representatives: the PAN-PRI candidate for governor asked to release at least 50 operators raised by drug traffickers. The Sinaloa cartel pays love with love. The drug trafficker is empowered, in the face of the powerless AMLO, the Interior, the Attorney General’s Office, UIF, and other scoundrels who will share power. Entire areas – the drug trafficking routes – are unbridled narco-territories. Much pain will come. It will take decades to get them back.

Deficit is also the 48% of the mass that did not feel like voting. AMLO will send the budget and bills he wants and it will be approved by that absolute majority of half plus one of the deputies who “does not change a single comma.” The Seguro Popular, or children’s stays, or medicines for children with cancer will not be replenished. They have no right to complain about the 536,000 deaths due to the criminal management of covid (Univ. Of Washington). For 10 million new poor people due to a pandemic. Of executed, femicides, corruption in acquisitions and illegal works. Damage to the environment, zero economic growth. Opposition parties are also deficient: due to the neglect of their militants, the loss of moral authority, the lack of self-criticism, of an effective project and discourse. Because what AMLO loses only in part they capture anger or disappointment. The anti vote must be preceded or accompanied by the vote for the pro, of proposals. Candidates appointed by governors or by bosses of the partisan cartels that take advantage of “franchises”, not by democratic election; several unpresentable by cobra-moches, accomplices, unprepared, without ideas, mediocre. Responsible citizens have tasks: to promote leaderships that confront AMLO with authority; form citizenship, convert mass into people; prepare the following processes –of its aberrational consultation, revocation of mandate, and local elections-. It is urgent to recover and strengthen the PAN and its democratic essences, and make it a useful instrument of citizens, not cliques or cartels. The light at the end of the tunnel urges us to inclusion, not exclusion, to dialogue and agreements for a Mexico in democracy, for justice, in freedom.

Juan Miguel Alcantara