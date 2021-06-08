The International Court of The Hague has confirmed this Tuesday the life sentence against the former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, baptized as the Butcher of Srebrenica for his responsibility in the genocide committed in July 1995 in this town of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Mladic, 78, was convicted in 2017 of genocide and crimes against humanity, among other reasons for the slaughter of 8,000 Muslim boys and men in Srebrenica and the siege of Sarajevo. However, both the defense and the Prosecutor’s Office appealed the ruling, in the first case to demand acquittal.

The trial fell to the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which took over the cases that the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia still had pending after its closure. The hearings were supposed to have started in May 2020, but were initially postponed due to Mladic’s health and later due to the covid-19 pandemic, and did not begin until August.

The Srebrenica genocide is considered the worst atrocity to occur on European soil since the Holocaust. In addition to this massacre, Mladic was also condemned for the 40-month siege on Sarajevo, the inhumane treatment of prisoners in detention camps and the taking of UN soldiers as hostages.

The former Bosnian Serb general was a fugitive from justice for 16 years before being arrested in 2011. After the postponements of the last part of the judicial process against him, the verdict was therefore not known until a decade after his arrest.