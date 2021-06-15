The teams of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE achieved valuable victories in the seventh round of the second phase of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, where the Saudi green team defeated Singapore with three clean goals, while “Ayal Zayed” swept the Indonesian team at home with five goals without a response, and finally achieved ” The Lions of Mesopotamia won a difficult victory over Hong Kong with a clean goal.

With these victories, the teams of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE maintained their chances of crossing into the next stage of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but with different positions before the final decisive round, which will be played on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Saudi green position

The Saudi team leads the standings of its fourth group with 17 points, two points behind the second-ranked Uzbekistan team and the Green competitor in the eighth and final decisive round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Saudi green needs to win or draw at home against Uzbekistan at the “Mrsool Park” stadium in Riyadh in the eighth round to ensure qualification for the next stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. As for the loss, the Saudis’ dreams of World Cup promotion.

Iraq is in a good position before the decisive round

In the third group, the Iraqi team has two chances to qualify for the next round in the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, where the Iraqis top the group table with 17 points, only two points behind Iran.

The “Lions of Mesopotamia” team goes to face its direct competitor in Group C, Iran, on the ground of “Muharraq” field, where the Iraqis need to win or draw against the owners of the land to ensure qualification for the decisive role in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup finals, in front of the loss that topples the Iraqis’ hopes in Qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

The UAE national team and the only chance of hope

The UAE team faces a complicated situation in Group G, where “Al-Abyad” comes in second place with 15 points, behind the leader Vietnam and the direct competitor to the UAE team with 17 points.

Next Tuesday night, the UAE national team will receive its guest, Vietnam, its direct competitor in Group G. Al-Abyad needs to win only to ensure that the sons of Zayed complete the journey of the sons of Zayed in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Arab chances in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup

Atef Al-Ahmadi, the Saudi media, comments in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” about the chances of the Asian Arab teams to qualify for the World Cup finals before the eighth round: “I think that the eighth round will be difficult for all teams because of the convergence of points and chances of qualification. We have three decisive confrontations, starting from The confrontation of Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Iraq against Iran, as well as the match of the Emirates against Vietnam.”

Al-Ahmadi continues, commenting on the confrontation of Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan: “I think that Saudi Arabia presents distinguished levels in the qualifiers, in sympathy with the physical effort that the players made in an exceptional season that is considered to be in its length. We are talking about a season that began in October 2020 and ended in May 2021 due to the conditions of Corona, it is a long season. It has physical stress on the players, but the team’s levels are good because of the distinctive combination made by coach Renard, as well as the readiness of many players, and in general, the recent Uzbekistan confrontation is a real choice for the team. A win or a draw is enough to decide the qualification for the top of the group before entering the final qualifiers for the World Cup. “.

Regarding the UAE-Vietnam confrontation, Atef Al-Ahmadi added: “The UAE team has no solutions but to beat the developed Vietnam, and I think that the UAE team has presented good levels in previous matches, and I think that it is close to qualifying for the final qualifiers.”

And the Saudi journalist continues his statements, analyzing the confrontation of the Iraq team against Iran: “A draw or victory for the Iraqi team guarantees qualification for the next stage of the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup finals, frankly, the conditions of Corona forced many teams to recalculate due to the varying levels of players, and the coming period may be good. To redo a lot of accounts.”

Al-Ahmadi expects the Arab Asian teams closest to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: “I hope that all Arab teams will be present in the World Cup finals, but the reality will be different from this. I see that the Saudi team is the closest Arab team to competing with teams outside Asia to reach the World Cup.”

In the same context, Mustafa Halash, a journalist covering Arab national teams, comments in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” about the Saudi team’s chances against Uzbekistan: “The Saudi team is one of the experienced teams and has the upper hand in passing through the continental qualifiers for the World Cup, the Asian Cup and its match with Uzbekistan. The leadership is decided and its establishment at the Marsool Park stadium gives Al-Akhdar an advantage for its previous victory in the first leg in Tashkent, as well as the successive victory over Palestine, Yemen and Singapore with a plethora of goals (11 goals), and the exit of Saudi Arabia with a clean sheet in the three matches confirms the technical and mental readiness of the Saudis and the clear imprint of the French Herve Renard.

Halash comments on the confrontation of Iraq and Iran: “The Iraqi team is experiencing a state of great glow in the double qualifiers, despite the strength of the group and the tripartite conflict between it and the Iranian and Bahraini teams. The duo Ali Adnan, with his experience in the Italian league with Atlanta previously, and the team’s top scorer, Muhannad Ali “Mimi” in particular, made the great addition with Alaa Abdel-Zahra, Alaa Abbas, Hanam Tariq, but Iran’s next match remains very difficult for the Lions of Mesopotamia for the strength and impetus of the Iranian attack, especially the dangerous duo Karim Ansari Serdar Azmoun and exchange roles between them.

Regarding the UAE team’s confrontation with Vietnam, the prominent journalist continues: “The UAE team held its position in the group that was at hand with the surprising loss in Hanoi against the Vietnamese team with defensive mistakes. Vietnam is a very developed team in the recent period under the leadership of its Korean coach, who succeeded in making a team capable of facing the top Asians. And his passing to the quarter-finals of the last Asian Championship is the best evidence, but the Emirati white bet on the duo on Mabkhout, Fabio de Lima, remains a match in which his strong point will be Zabeel Stadium.

Regarding the chances of the Omani, Lebanese and Kuwaiti teams, the sports analyst said: “The Omani team came close to qualifying as the best second-placed team after its very important victory with the Afghan team, and on the contrary, Lebanon missed a great opportunity to qualify after losing against the weak Sri Lankan team, as well as the loss today against the leader of the group. The South Korean team, and the chances of the Jordanian and Kuwaiti teams remain in place, pending the match on Tuesday, in addition to the early qualification of the Syrian team, as well as the Qatari team.