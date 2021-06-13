The remastered versions of the original Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm now have a release date of 30th September.

As announced during Square Enix’s E3 showcase, the two remastered games will be available as part of a Life is Strange Remastered Collection. Players can expect to find “updated visuals across characters and environments,” including “vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance” and “updated and refined” gameplay puzzles.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection is already available to pre-order, and will launch on PC, Stadia, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will also be available as part of the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors, which launches a little earlier on 10th September.