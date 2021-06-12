Life Is food just fuel for you? Answer the survey

Some people do not get pleasure from food. HS is now talking about it.

For others food is one of life’s greatest pleasures. They visit top restaurants, buy only the best ingredients and choose their wine carefully according to the dish.

And then there are those for whom the idea of ​​a life revolving around food is incomprehensible. For them, food is essentially a mandatory evil, a fuel with which the body is kept functioning.

HS is now talking about people who don’t get much pleasure from food and who could just as well replace eating once a day with an ingested pill if only that would be physiologically possible.

We gather readers ’experiences on the subject. How does attitudes to food affect your social relationships? Do you go to a restaurant even if you are not interested in food, or do you prefer to avoid social situations revolving around food?

And how do your loved ones feel about not getting excited about dinner invitations and not being pampered with food?

What things are important to you in eating and cooking? What is good about your attitude towards food?

Comments from respondents who have left their contact information can be used in the story. The reporter may also contact respondents who have given permission for a possible interview.