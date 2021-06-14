ofValentin Betz shut down

For Lidl, the price plays a central role. Last year, the discounter therefore even removed a confectionery product from its range – now the dispute has been settled.

Bad Wimpfen – The question of how manufacturers’ products get onto supermarket shelves is not an easy one to answer. Because in addition to logistical factors, negotiations between the chains and the producers are also important. For discounters like Lidl in particular, the focus is on price – and this is where the interests of supermarkets and manufacturers often diverge. At Lidl, this meant that confectionery products completely disappeared from the shelves – until now. As BW24 * reports, Lidl takes a product back into its range that customers missed a year.

Lidl is increasingly becoming a threat to competitor Aldi. The discounter from Baden-Württemberg is fighting for supremacy in Germany with the lowest possible prices.