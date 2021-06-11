Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Manqoush, called for a summit of the Arab Maghreb Union, announcing her agreement with her Moroccan counterpart to form a joint consular committee.

During a joint press conference with her Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, yesterday in Rabat, Al-Manqoush praised Morocco’s role in embracing the Libyan political dialogue in Skhirat and its current efforts to achieve consensus among the Libyans, stressing the importance of the neutral Moroccan diplomatic policy that serves the Libyan consensus.

Al-Manqoush stressed that “there is no future in Libya except through dialogue and consensus and the development of a unified vision from all parties,” hoping for Maghreb support for Libya during the “Berlin 2” conference, which will be held on June 23 in the German capital at the level of foreign ministers.

In turn, the Moroccan Foreign Minister affirmed that Rabat wants to see Libya as a stable country and for the Libyan people to live within the framework of unified institutions and a vision for their development and stability, declaring that the Kingdom’s support for Libya is unconditional and unlimited.

Bourita expressed his country’s optimism towards Libya, stressing that the Kingdom supports what is in the interests of Libya and the Libyans.

Bourita said that “Libya is going through a very delicate stage and we are optimistic that the country is going in the right direction,” noting that Morocco’s relations with Libya are historic, denying that it has any agendas towards this country.

Dr. Mohamed Boden, a Moroccan academic and political analyst, said that the Libyan Foreign Minister’s call to activate the Maghreb Union has noble purposes and stems from the unity of destiny, language, culture and religion, which are supposed to be factors in the interest of the Union and taking into account the “geo-strategic” and historical factors in the Maghreb process, stressing that the challenges remain great. And affect the fusion of the two wings of the Maghreb space.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, Boden indicated that the will of unity does not prevail among all components of the Maghreb space, explaining that the stalemate is not linked to specific circumstances, especially that the reasons are known to the public, stressing that the convening of the Maghreb Union will represent an abandonment of the stalemate of a regional mechanism and a response to legitimate aspirations. For 100 million Maghreb, most of them are young, but if there is honesty and respect for the sovereignty of member countries and faith in the values ​​of brotherhood and good neighborliness.

In another context, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Jan Kubis, continued his contacts with actors at the national and international levels to mobilize more support for the political process, in preparation for the “Berlin 2” conference, stressing the importance of Holding comprehensive presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24 and beginning the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya.

The Special Envoy made a number of phone calls with several Libyan parties, including the Prime Minister, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, and the commander of the Libyan army, Khalifa Haftar.