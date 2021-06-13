The Obi-Wan series is in its filming stage and one of the questions about the production is about Qui-Gon Jinn, character played by Liam Neeson in Episode I.

Thousands of fans of the saga created by George Lucas hope that the actor returns to give life to the Jedi master, sadly Neeson ruled out such a possibility.

In an interview conducted on the Jimmy Kimmel program, the interpreter indicated that he has not received any proposal for him to resume the role: “ No I dont think so [que esté en la serie]. No, they haven’t contacted me. They don’t have enough money ”.

What will the Obi Wan series be about?

The plot of the series is kept secret, but it is believed that it will tell the unpublished adventures of the Jedi master and, simultaneously, the first adventures of Darth Vader. This would be the period when Skywalker is at his peak and becomes the right hand of Emperor Palpatine. The only certain thing is that the series will be set eight years after what happened in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Obi-Wan Kenonbi – cast

McGregor is not the only actor who will return to an old Star Wars character, the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Joel edgerton What Owen lars Y Bonnie Piesse What Beru Lars.

The cast includes Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and Maya Erskine.