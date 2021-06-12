After months of rumors, actor Liam Hemsworth made his love affair with the model official Gabriella brooks. For the first time, the artist published a photo on social networks where he is seen with his partner.

In the image, which has caused astonishment among the fans of the actor of The Hunger GamesHis brother Chris Hemsworth and his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky also appear. They all shared a family dinner.

It was in December 2019 when the two were captured together. From there, speculations of a relationship were unleashed in the international media.

However, this Friday, June 11, the actor decided to present for the first time Gabriella brooks. The meeting happened because of a social work in Australia for the benefit of Sydney Children’s Hospital.

“Fantastic night to raise awareness about one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health. Thank you, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, for organizing the evening and everything you do for the Sydney Children’s Hospital, “wrote Miley Cyrus’s ex-boyfriend in the post of Instagram.

Liam Hemsworth

The post quickly reached more than a million ‘likes’ and received hundreds of messages from fans congratulating the couple for taking a big step in their relationship.

Gabriella Brooks is a model from Sydney, Australia. He is studying History and Archeology at the University of Sydney. He has worked with brands such as Topshop and Calvin Klein.

